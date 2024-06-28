Wine of the Week: Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi  DOC

Ciao Tutti!



This weekend we will taste the Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi DOC ($14.50) from the Sartarelli Winery in the province of Ancona, Le Marche. I like puns so I appreciated their motto “In Verdicchio Veritas” since their focus is strictly the indigenous grape Verdicchio and their passion for this single grape put Verdicchio on the map.

The Sartarelli family story begins with Grandfather Ferruccio Sartarelli who was a popular baker, entrepreneur, benefactor patron of institutions, and humanitarian who always came forward to help others in his village who were less fortunate. In 1972, Ferruccio turned away from the fragrance of baking bread to the fragrance of wine, in particular, Le Marche’s indigenous grape Verdicchio. He was passionate about producing a high-quality Verdicchio and he did. Today, his daughter Donatella and her family manage the winery. Each of them has different skills but all share a profound love for their business.

Those of you who attended our wine dinner several years ago featuring the Sartarelli range of Verdicchio wines will remember meeting one of the family’s third generation, Caterina, who is in charge of the export markets. Our four-course meal featured the Classico, Tralivio, and Passito which Piazza currently stocks but the highlight for me was their Balciana with a new entree, Vincigrassi pasta. Wine Authority Ian D’Agata considers Verdicchio to be Italy’s greatest indigenous white grape variety and Balciana to be one of Italy’s top five white wines. Our chef prepared the entree Vincigrassi to accompany the Balciana, which was nectar for the gods. He now prepares Vincigrassi about every three weeks so if you haven’t tasted this light, delicious pasta dish you are in for a very special treat and ask Emily to order the Balciana for you.

The family’s passion for Verdicchio led to construction of the “In Verdicchio Veritas” Museum. As an architect, I love the sleek modern design that contrasts with the family’s country house dating from 1882. They specified natural materials such as cork for its softness, stone for strength and texture, wood for its warmth, and mixed with steel, creating an earthquake-proof structure so important in their region.

Other than Vincigrassi, I have found that Verdicchio pairs well with antipasti, salami from Le Marche, seafood, spaghetti with mussels, risotto, mixed fried fish, and veggies. These foods bring out the white peach aroma, minerality and its characteristic slightly bitter almond aftertaste.

​Come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 for a taste of this unique grape.

Cin Cin!

Jenn