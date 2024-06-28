Julien Benichou, Former Music Director of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, Honored with Knighthood in the Order of Arts and Letters by French Ambassador

The Board of Directors of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra extends their heartfelt congratulations to Julien Benichou, former Music Director of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (2004-2021) and Music Director of the Washington Opera Society and the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra, upon his being awarded the prestigious title and medal of Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters). This honor was bestowed upon him by His Excellency Ambassador Laurent Bili on Thursday, June 20, during a distinguished ceremony at the residence of the Ambassador of France.

The Order of Arts and Letters, established in 1957 by the French Ministry of Culture, recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the enrichment of the arts and literature in France and around the world. Julien Benichou’s knighthood is a testament to his exceptional influence and dedication to the field of music, both as a conductor and educator.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests from the arts and diplomatic communities, including fellow musicians, cultural advocates, and representatives from various artistic institutions. Ambassador Laurent Bili, in his address, praised Benichou’s contributions to the arts and his role in fostering cultural exchange between France and the United States.

As a Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres, Julien Benichou joins an illustrious group of artists, writers, and musicians who have been recognized for their outstanding contributions to the arts. This accolade not only honors his past accomplishments but also anticipates his future endeavors in advancing the world of music.

“During his tenure as music director and conductor of the MSO, Julien Benichou was a spirited and tireless force who not only inspired the orchestra but led it to greater heights. We will always be grateful for Julien’s dedication to the MSO,” said MSO Board President Jeffrey Parker.

ABOUT THE MID-ATLANTIC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is the only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs. The MSO is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, DE Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.