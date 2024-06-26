For All Seasons Raises Awareness About Mental Health Issues in LGBTQ+ Community

Pride Month is a time for LGBTQ+ folks to gather and celebrate their freedom to live authentically. According to Mental Health America, this year’s celebration month theme is: Being your authentic self, if it is safe to do so, is one of the best ways to protect your mental health and well-being.

LGBTQ+ people experience mental health struggles linked to societal stigma, discrimination, and denial of their civil and human rights. Members of the LGBTQ+ community are affected by mental health conditions, including major depressive disorder (MDD) or clinical depression, at higher rates than the general population, which is often due to stigma and discrimination. Nearly 60% of LGBTQ+ adults are experiencing mental health challenges today and LGBTQ+ adults are three times as likely to experience a mental health disorder than individuals who identify as straight.

Living with depression is challenging for anyone. But when you’re also facing disparities and hurdles associated with being LGBTQ+, such as rejection, discrimination, and violence, it can add to mental health challenges. An analysis of the recorded deaths by suicide in 18 U.S. states showed that the largest incidence of suicide is among middle-aged LGBTQ+ people.

An important step to mental health care is finding a healthcare provider that makes you feel safe, supported, and heard. Finding providers with whom you can create a personal connection will establish a safe space and allow you to develop a more personalized approach to your treatment plan. For further information, visit forallseasonsinc.org.

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Services are offered in English and Spanish, including therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For information about For All Seasons walk-in hours, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit ForAllSeasonsInc.org.

