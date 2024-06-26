Remembering Spy Columnist Howard Freedlander

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is with profound sadness that the Spy was notified yesterday of the unexpected passing of Spy columnist Howard Freedlander. It is a stunning loss for his family, friends, and colleagues here at this small online newspaper. The loss of this very special person in this publisher’s life makes me speechless as I reflect on how much he meant to his beloved town of Easton and to the causes he cared so much about.

There will be another time and moment to reflect on Howard, but in the meantime, I wanted to share with our readers an exit interview Howard did with the Spy after he and his wife, Liz, made the painful decision to leave Easton after decades to be closer to family.