Rev. Browning Says Goodbye To Local Unitarian Church

The Reverend Susan Browning chose an appropriate topic for her June 16 message to attendees at the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River in Chestertown: “The Art of Saying Goodbye.” The Sunday service was the minister’s conclusion to seven eventful years as minister of the liberal church on Gateway Drive in the Crestview neighborhood of Chestertown.

Rev. Sue, as she was called by members, recalled the congregation’s rapid switch to virtual worship with the onset of Covid 19 in February 2020. She found “tech cowboys” among members, and the church missed only one Sunday (March 15) before resuming.

The first six months of prerecorded services were viewed online more than 2,500 times, she related, “which shows how much people needed to maintain that connection.” After that first stage, UUCR transitioned to live services via Zoom, which allowed watchers to comment on themes and report joys and concerns.

At a party in her honor earlier in the week, congregational leaders praised her leadership, caring counsel in difficult times, aplomb in any situation, and energy. She had served on a half-time basis officially, but seemed always accessible

Rev. Browning took active part in the Chester Valley Ministers Association, and the outgoing president, the Rev. Laurie Lovelace, said she had been a reliable asset. “Sue added creative touches to our Thanksgiving services, including hosting a wonderful one at her church. She also originated a clergy panel discussion on the highpoints and challenges of ministry that was very well received. We will really miss her.”

UUCR’s broad interest in supporting the people of Kent County was demonstrated in 2021. After a lengthy study of racism, UUCR made gifts of $5,000 each to Minary’s Dream Alliance and Kent Attainable Housing.

Rev. Browning’s departure from the local church will give her more free time to spend with her family, including husband Bill and three grown children. She will continue a half-time position as pastor of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Easton. A new clergy person is expected to assume the UUCR pulpit in September after a summer of member-led services.