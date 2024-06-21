Letter to Editor: United in Pride Against Prejudice, Embracing Diversity

United in Pride against Prejudice – Embracing Diversity in Our Community

In the aftermath of the recent theft of Rainbow Pride Flags from our community, we stand united and resilient. These flags – symbols of love, diversity, and allyship – were intentionally stripped from our yards to silence our celebrations. This was an orchestrated, intentional act, targeted to remove our visibility, pride, and community. We will not be silent. We shall unite to remove prejudice.

Each act of hate only strengthens our resolve to stand up for our rights. This incident is a stark reminder of why we celebrate Pride Month – to honor the strength of those who fought for our rights and to celebrate our diversity. The Rainbow Pride Flag is a reminder that everyone deserves to love and live authentically. It stands for the courage of individuals to be themselves and the courage of allies to stand alongside us.

The Rainbow Pride Flag celebrates the richness of individuals and experiences within the LGBTQ community. Each color represents differences and diversities – and the complexities of individuals across a spectrum of sexual orientation and gender identity. Each individual has their own history and personal journey, collectively creating the diversity represented by the rainbow flag.

The LGBTQ community is part of a greater element of diversity to include race, ethnicity, cultural, and economic background to highlight a few. Embracing diversity in a small town allows us to value each individual and their contributions to a stronger and more inclusive community. However you celebrate diversity, the goal is to embrace differences – respect others and their property – and allow all to thrive.

Let’s come together as a community stronger than ever. Let’s teach love, understanding, and acceptance. Let’s replace each stolen flag with more and let our rainbow colors shine brighter. Reach out to your neighbors, support one another, and remember that our greatest strength lies in our unity.

To the LGBTQ+ community: our identities are celebrated and cherished here. We are an integral part of Chestertown’s tapestry.

To our allies: your unwavering support and solidarity are invaluable. Your actions speak louder than words and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those around you.

Together, we can transform this act of hate into a powerful statement of resilience. As we heal from this incident, let us use this moment to reaffirm our commitment to building a community where everyone feels safe, valued, and respected. Let us continue to educate, advocate, and support one another. From businesses proudly displaying rainbow flags to neighbors hanging flags and banners of love and acceptance, each action speaks volumes about our values and our commitment to inclusivity.

Kurt Douglass (Resident, Greenwood Avenue/ flag stolen)