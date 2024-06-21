UM Shore Regional Health to Offer “Don’t Worry, Be Healthy” Session Beginning July 18

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System, will host an in-person, five-session workshop titled “Don’t Worry, Be Healthy,” beginning Thursday, July 18, 2024. Designed to teach participants how to stay healthy by making healthier and safer choices, the workshop will meet once per month, in person at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, 100 Brown Street, from 1 to 3 p.m. There is no charge for the course, but advance registration is required.

Led by Sandra Wilson-Hypes, Health Educator for UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, course topics will include Infection Prevention on July 18; Fire and Burn Prevention on August 29; Medication Safety and Accidental Overdose Prevention on September 26; Diabetes Prevention on October 24; and Fall Prevention on November 21. Attendance in all five sessions is encouraged but not required.

Participants who attend the full series can expect to gain:

Increased awareness and understanding of the importance of maintaining a healthy living environment

Enhanced awareness of home safety measures

Increased ability to create a safer living environment through implementing practical safety measures

Empowerment to take responsibility for personal health and well-being

Reduced risk of injuries, illnesses and avoidable health problems

Improved overall health outcomes

“Learning how to prioritize preventive measures is an important step in being a health advocate for yourself and those in your care,” said Wilson-Hypes. “This series helps individuals acquire the knowledge and tools to safeguard their well-being, create a safer living environment and embrace a proactive approach toward long-term health.”

Individuals, parents and caregivers are encouraged to participate. Register online at umshoreregional.org/health-education and click on the date(s) of the course you wish to attend in the calendar provided or call Wilson-Hypes at 410-778-7668, ext. 5679. This course is offered bi-annually; one five-session series in the winter/spring and one five-session series in the summer/fall.



About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

A member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 healthcare providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high-quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future healthcare professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.