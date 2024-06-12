Oxford Community Center: June, July and August 2024: Overview Of Upcoming Activities

ONGOING WEEKLY CLASSES

Mon, 1-2:30pm; Yoga with Suzie Hurley, Advanced beginners, $20/class, 10 classes $150

Sat, 9:30-11am; Yoga w Suzie Hurley, Intermediate, $20/class, 10 classes/ $150

Tues-Thurs, 10am; Steady & Strong w/ Janet Pfeffer, $10/class 10/$80

JUNE 2024

June 22, 2024, 5:30-7pm – Juneteenth Celebration with Antigua Artisans

Come celebrate Juneteenth and learn about the masterful handicraft of wild tamarind and ‘jumbie’ bead seed work by Antiguan artisans. This seed work is a tradition whose African origins have outlived and surpassed its challenging past, infused with a message that is undeniably as beautiful, empowering, and profound as the craft itself. FREE.

JULY 2024

July 6, 2024, 8:30am – Cars & Coffee

Free, Sponsored by Prestige Auto Vault, Eat Sprout & Doc’s Sunset Grille. Come enjoy the incredible array of automobiles!

July 14, 2024, 5:30-6:30pm – Paint Oxford Day

Join the Plein Air Easton artists and spend the day getting to know Oxford, a tiny town with a huge personality and water on three sides. This is an exhibit and sale of works produced during this special competition.

July 20, 2024 – Oxford Museum Movie Night

Come enjoy a circa 1960’s movie at the Oxford Community Center. More info

available at https://www.oxfordmuseummd.org. If you haven’t yet seen the 1960’s exhibit at the Museum, stop by before it closes the end of July!

July 27, 2024 – Music Festival with WHCP TIME

An all-day music event full of fun and fundraising! Area music favorites include Heartside with Sam Pugh, Steven & The Lowe Downs, Daphne Eckman and Black Dog Alley. On the terrace at the Oxford Community Center for one fantastic Music Festival! Proceeds benefit WHCP’s Live Music Series. Go to https://whcp.org/events for tickets.

AUGUST 2024

August 3, 2024, 8:30am – Cars & Coffee

Free, Sponsored by Prestige Auto Vault, Eat Sprout & Doc’s Sunset Grille. Come enjoy the incredible array of automobiles!

August 3, 2024 – Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Chamber Concert

This summer, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s (BSO) Music for Maryland Tour makes its 2024 return, delivering eight, pay-what-you-wish performances across the state of Maryland, and they’re performing at the Oxford Community Center on August 3rd! RSVP online at oxfordcc.org.

August 31, 2024, 9A-noon – Community Day with Oxford Vendors

Visit with your favorite community organizations and learn about ones you didn’t know about! On the side lawn at the Oxford Community Center.

August 31, 2024, 7-10pm – The Fabulous Hubcaps!

They’re BACK! Join us Saturday, August 31st at 7PM for an evening with the Fabulous Hubcaps! Tickets are on sale now! $35 Cash bar.

For more info contact: [email protected] or [email protected]

For tickets to classes and shows visit oxfordcc.org

To volunteer at our events, visit oxfordcc.org/volunteer