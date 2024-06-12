2024 Ymca Summer Camp Spots Filling Fast

Space is still available in 2024 YMCA of the Chesapeake summer camps.

“Camps at the Y are all about discovery,” said Robbie Gill, YMCA of the Chesapeake CEO. “Kids will be able to try a wide variety of programs ranging from sports camps to the arts, to themed day camps and more, that will surely spark a child’s interest, excitement and creativity.”

Camp programs are offered at the Cecil County YMCA, Easton Family YMCA, Henson Camp Cook in Salisbury, Kent County Family YMCA, Lower Shore Family YMCA, Perkins YMCA in St. Michaels, Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA and Robbins Family YMCA in Cambridge.

Most camps operate Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm with before and after camp care available at no extra charge.

YMCA of the Chesapeake day camps are centered around improving the well-being of children and support each child’s individuality. They intentionally focus on three areas of development: friendships, accomplishment and belonging. The YMCA team creates a safe and vibrant environment that allows children to:

Learn and master skills that nurture their passions, talents and potential.

Bond with new friends and positive staff role models to create lasting memories.

Know they belong so they feel welcome and free to express who they are.

For more information about specific programs and to register, visit https://ymcachesapeake.org/programs/camps/summer-camp

About the YMCA of the Chesapeake

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits and the largest Human Service organization on the Eastern Shore; strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the Shore, Ys engage 40,000 members and their families, regardless of age, income or background, to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the Shore’s health and wellbeing, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The YMCA of the Chesapeake operates facilities in Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Dorchester, Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Wicomico and Worcester Counties in Maryland and on Chincoteague Island in Virginia. Last year, the YMCA of the Chesapeake provided over $1,750,000 in assistance to over 16,000 community members, turning no one away due to inability to pay. Additionally, the Y spent $200,000 on outreach efforts and programming in the communities it serves.