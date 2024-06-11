Let’s Talk About It: Reaching Mid-Shore Kids with Beth Anne Dorman and Former Ravens Matt Lawrence

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Spy continues our special series on Mid-Shore mental health this month with For All Seasons CEO Beth Anne Dorman and her special guest Matt Lawrence, the legendary Baltimore Ravens player and now founder of Lawrence International.

Tasked with the challenge of reaching younger and younger children about mental health, Beth Anne knew that one of the best ways to get those young people was through their almost universal love of professional sports and those who play them. And it was pure serendipity that at a mental health conference, she started talking to Matt, who had recently started his organization to address the unique mental health obstacles found with kids in lower-income communities. An invitation to the Mid-Shore was offered and accepted within minutes.

Both Beth Anne and Matt highlight the goals of this unique collaboration and how such important skills as resilience and self-worth can be taught to children as they face personal adversities now and later in life.

This video is approximately 12 minutes in length. For more information about For All Seasons please go here.