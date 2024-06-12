KNOCK! Chestertown: A Community-Wide Doorknocking Campaign to Listen to our Community and Shape Future Plans for Children and Families

Local Management Board (KCLMB), in collaboration with the nonprofit Everyday Canvassing , is excited to announce the launch of KNOCK! Chestertown, a community-wide door-knocking campaign designed to engage and listen to the residents of Chestertown. This initiative, running from late August to the end of October, aims to gather valuable insights from households about their experiences, concerns, and priorities. The data collected will serve as the foundation for the Chestertown Children’s Agenda, which will act as a pilot for similar plans in other Kent County communities.

KNOCK! Chestertown, standing for Kids and Neighbors Organizing for Change in Kent, is an innovative civic engagement project that focuses on inclusive and participatory community research. Their mission is to ensure that every voice in Chestertown, especially those from historically underrepresented groups, is heard and considered in local decision-making processes.

KNOCK! Chestertown is comprised of three phases. The campaign is currently in Phase 1, which focuses on establishing connections. As part of Phase 1, Everyday Canvassing is partnering with local organizations, civic groups, and community leaders to build relationships and identify potential staff and volunteers. Initial training sessions will be conducted to prepare local residents for effective canvassing and community engagement.

In August, the campaign will move into Phase 2, which includes canvassing and follow-up. Trained canvassers will go door-to-door to engage with residents, conduct surveys, and gather crucial information, and then follow-up with calls and texts will ensure comprehensive community input. The campaign’s goal is to reach all 2,000 households in Chestertown.

The final phase, beginning in November, focuses on community engagement. In Phase 3, the collected data will be analyzed to create a Children’s Agenda specific to Chestertown. This plan will be shared with the community through town halls, focus groups, and other events to ensure transparency and continued participation.

KNOCK! Chestertown is calling on residents of Chestertown to participate in this initiative. By engaging with canvassers and sharing stories and ideas, community members will directly contribute to shaping the future of the community.

Additionally, the campaign is seeking enthusiastic individuals to join the KNOCK! team as canvassers. There are both paid and volunteer opportunities available. Kent County residents interested can volunteer or talk with project staff at this link: https://everydaycanvassing.org/knock-chestertown.

The available job opportunity is for a Community Builder. This position, which pays $30 per hour, is for 7 hours per day, for a total of 10 days with the potential for extension. Applicants should be comfortable speaking with community members, proficient in English, comfortable using a smartphone, and either currently living in or having lived in Kent County. Fluency in Spanish is a plus.

KNOCK! Chestertown is not just about collecting data; it’s about building relationships between residents and fostering a sense of community ownership. By participating, you will help create a stronger, more connected Chestertown where every resident’s voice counts.

For more information or to apply as a canvasser, please contact Mady Nadje at 240-855-4393 or [email protected]. Alternatively, reach out to Tino at 240-264-7102 or [email protected].