A Musical Summer at Allegro Academy

Allegro Academy, located at 114 N. Washington Street, Easton, is delighted to welcome a new flute choir, piano instructor, and community singers this summer.

The Allegro Flute Choir will have its inaugural meeting on July 6, at 10am in which flute players ages 13 and up are invited to join us for this one-day flute-player gathering. The ensemble will sight-read easy to medium flute ensemble works while exploring tone production, ensemble balance, and intonation. Allegro strives to provide a positive space for passionate flute players of all ages to meet other flute players and experience the joy of playing chamber music. There is no cost to participate in this event, but donations of $10 are appreciated to cover the cost of music and refreshments. All flute players are welcome; no audition required.

Also beginning in July are piano lessons with Dr. Debra Dew. Dr. Debra is an Eastern Shore native who has returned to the Shore after residing in Illinois. She holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in music education, with piano as her primary instrument. She earned her PhD in teacher education and supervision at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. During that time, she also enrolled in several music courses. Dr. Dew has taught elementary and middle school general music, operated a private piano studio, taught college students how to become teachers in all content areas, taught piano ensemble, keyboard, and theory classes, and accompanied church choirs. For fun, she has sung in various choral groups and accompanied instrumental students during recitals.

Rehearsals for Allegro Academy’s 6th Summer Sing Choir Festival begin July 8. Area musicians gather annually to form a community choir joined by professional soloists and instrumentalists. This year’s program will feature Robert Ray’s Gospel Mass along with an assortment of spirituals, gospel arrangements, and special guests. All rehearsals will take place at Temple B’Nai Israel with a performance on July 27. The Summer Sing is an exciting event with no participation fee and the performance is offered at no cost. All are welcome.

For more information about any of these programs, please visit allegroacademyeaston.com or call 410-603-8361. Programs of Allegro Academy are funded by generous contributions from the community, Talbot Arts, and the Maryland State Arts Council.