Juneteenth Update With John Queen

Bayside H.O.Y.A.S. will again host Chestertown’s annual celebration of Juneteenth with a “Heroes of the Chesapeake” theme on Friday, June 14, from 5-7 pm, and Saturday, June 15, from 12- 6 pm.,in Fountain Park.

The “Heroes of the Chesapeake” theme will honor and celebrate African Americans’ history, culture, achievements, and contributions on the Eastern Shore.

The two-day celebration will include live musical performances by Best Kept Soul and Sombarkin. It will also include a living history performance by nationally recognized Frederick Douglass reenactor Nathan Richardson, Dancer Benta Owino, Bingo Disco, and keynote speakers.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more about Bayside HOYAS, see their Facebook page here and their website here