Library to host 9th Annual Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival Extravaganza

For the ninth year in a row, the Talbot County Free Library will host Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival as a kick off for the annual Summer Reading Program.

“The day of the Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival is always one of my favorite days of the year,” said Talbot County Free Library Director Dana Newman. “All the happy children, all the wonderful storytelling and art, all the authors sharing their thoughts with little ones—it just can’t be beat.”

On Saturday, June 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. prepare for a one-day, rain or shine, free extravaganza at the Easton Library, 100 W, Dover Street. This year’s Summer Reading Program theme, “Adventure Begins at Your Library,” offers a celebration for children of all ages, diversity and the joy of reading.

Children who sign up for the Summer Reading Program and attend the festival will receive a voucher valid for one free book from the attending author of their choice (while supplies last). The festivities will include live readings from some of the authors as opportunities for the public to meet individual authors and illustrators.

This year will include 13 new authors to the festival. Laura Shovan is a novelist, educator, and Pushcart Prize-nominated poet. Her award-winning children’s books include “The Last Fifth Grade of Emerson Elementary,” “Takedown,” and the Sydney Taylor Notable Book, “A Place at the Table,” written with Saadia Faruqi.

Shovan is a longtime poet-in-the-school for the Maryland State Arts Council and teaches for Vermont College of Fine Arts’ MFA program in Writing for Children and Young Adults. Her latest poetry collection for kids is “Welcome to Monsterville.”

Chiêu Anh Urban is an award-winning children’s book author, illustrator, and book designer. She enjoys creating playful books that provide fun learning and exploration for the youngest readers.

Urban’s recent titles include, “Illusions in Art: Animals” and “Illusions in Art: Food” with Candlewick Press (2023), and novelty books “123 Zoom” and “ABC Roar” with S&S (2022). Urban is the creator of the board book series “Color Wonder: Hooray for Spring!” and “Color Wonder: Winter is Here!” When she’s not delving into novelty book projects, she’s indulging in

sweet confections and arts and crafts with her family. She is also the winner of the Indigo Design Silver Award Winner in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

This program is funded in part by a grant from Talbot Arts with revenues provided by the Maryland State Arts Council. Other funders include the Friends of the Talbot County Free Library, the Talbot County Free Library Foundation, and the governments of Talbot County, Easton and Easton Rotary Club. Maryland Public Television will be a media partner for the festival.

Partner organizations at the festival will include: Imagination Library of Talbot County, Maryland Public Television, Judy Center, Flying Cloud Booksellers, University of Maryland Extension – Master Gardeners, the Friends of the Talbot County Free Library, Pickering Creek Audubon Center and Daughters of the American Revolution.

For more information about the 9th Annual Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival and the Summer Reading Program, visit www. chesapeakechildrensbookfestiva l.com/ or visit www.tcfl.org or call the library at 410-822-1626.

About Talbot County Free Library

It is the mission of the Talbot County Free Library to enrich and renew the lives of the people it serves. There are two locations: The main library in Easton is located at 100 W. Dover St.; and the St. Michael branch is at 106 Fremont St. The Maryland Room in the Easton branch holds a voluminous collection of genealogical resources and historical documents. Services at both locations include the circulation of books, DVDs, and digital devices, as well as free Wi-Fi, public computers, exhibits, and programs for both children and adults. Many of the Talbot County Free Library’s programs are made possible by the generous support of the local community. For more information, please visit www.tcfl.org. Be sure to like the library on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @Talbotcountyfreelibrary.