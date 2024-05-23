Small Dog Mania by Angela Rieck

Why are people so ga-ga (a psychological term) over small dogs?

I got the idea for this column from a reader (thank you Liz!) who mentioned how she is besotted with her King Charles Cavalier. Like most of us, she had loved big dogs all her life but has found herself utterly smitten with her small, rescued dog.

Most of us small dog lovers started out dismissing small dogs as “whiny, yappy things,” preferring our larger “real” dogs. But as we aged, or our homes became smaller, we opened our hearts to small dogs.

In my case, I had a rescued 80-pound black German Shepherd with abandonment issues. Arguably she was the sweetest dog that ever lived, and I loved her very much. But after five years and many dog trainers, I confessed to my veterinarian how difficult my beloved Abby was. The vet suggested that I get her a dog. She explained that Abby was bred to shepherd and protect, so Abby was bored and frustrated living in a home without a job. I adopted two cockapoos, which I thought looked like sheep. It worked flawlessly; Abby spent the rest of her life herding these dogs who complied cluelessly. In the meantime, I became utterly enamored with these two little dogs.

On the Internet, I found no real research that explained this special attachment to small dogs. Most of the articles listed the advantages of smaller dogs: they live longer, they are more portable, they can ride in airplane cabins, they eat less, and (if there are no medical issues) cost less,

Of course, there are downsides to small dogs. Many are barkers. Small breeds like poodles, Maltese, terriers, dachshunds, bichons, chihuahuas, Pomeranians, and shih tzus tend to bark when fearful. It is a part of “small dog syndrome” and some breeds that exhibit these characteristics are Chihuahuas, Yorkshire Terriers, Dachshunds, Shelties, and Jack Russell Terriers. Characteristics of this syndrome include obnoxious barking, nipping at ankles, and a Napoleon complex. These are little dogs with big personalities.

Another article contended that large dogs are smarter than smaller dogs because they can be trained in complex tasks, such as hunting. However, I challenge anyone to outwit a poodle or a Havanese.

Since I couldn’t find anything in my Internet search, I polled small dog lovers who used to own big dogs to find out why they are so besotted with their tinier packages. And this is what I found.

Smaller dogs need more attention and affection than their larger dogs do. Small dogs can be picked up and cuddled easily. Little dogs love to sit on or next to laps. And let’s face it, having a large dog on your lap is a commitment.

More than one respondent reported that when these small dogs rest their heads on their shoulders, it feels like an infant. To that end, many small dogs are bred to look like puppies and appeal to our natural love of babies.

Small dogs can be fun to dress up, their costumes and clothes are adorable. More dog outfits are sold in smaller sizes than larger sizes.

My small dogs seem to understand me, they sense when I need to be alone or when I need some cuddle time. My two small dogs have very distinct personalities. My 12-pound Maltese, Gus, has a big personality. While he will let you pick him up if you don’t ask, his body tenses up and he lets you know prefers to be asked for permission. Sort of like us teaching “body autonomy” to children. On the other hand, Annie, my 16-pound cockapoo, is more compliant unless it is instinctual (tracking bunnies in the backyard) or fear-based (barking).

Gus communicates with me through eye contact. Since he has a heart condition, his exercise must be limited. On a walk, he will try to make eye contact to let me know that it is time to stop. If I am not paying attention, he tugs on the leash. Then he signals if he can walk back or needs to be carried. All of this is communicated via his eye contact and body language. When Gus is barking, all I need to do is make eye contact, and he grudgingly stops, but because he has a big personality, he checks to see if I am paying attention and, if not, he takes advantage and barks again. Regardless, he always gets the last bark.

Many small dog lovers report a special type of bond between them and their dogs. In some ways, it is similar to communicating with an infant. So, could small dogs be a “substitute” child, lost loved one, or grandchild? I wonder if those of us who are gaga about our small dogs are filling a need for that touch. I have much more physical contact with my smaller dogs than I did with my large dogs.

Others reported that they felt more needed by their small dog. Many small dogs feel vulnerable and need assistance. They want to be comforted when they are frightened, they want to be picked up when they feel threatened.

Maybe as we age, we need them more. Many of us have experienced devastating losses and need close physical contact to partially replace what we have lost.

So, to summarize, when asking people about why they felt closer to small dogs it seems to be the intimate physical touch, the unique communication, the fact they feel needed, and their changing life circumstances.

One of my friends said simply, “(she is) just so darned cute.”

And I would love for my readers to weigh in if you feel comfortable doing so. Why do you feel more closely bonded to your small dog?