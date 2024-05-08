Golfing Fore Gunston V Raises $35,000

The Gunston School’s annual spring fundraiser, Golfing “fore” Gunston V, on Friday, May 3 welcomed parents, alumni and community members for a warm and sun-filled day on the links at Queenstown Harbor. The event raised nearly $35,000 for Gunston’s annual giving program, which supports the students and faculty of the school by offering opportunities beyond what tuition would typically pay for. The GOLF Channel’s Professional Long Driver Scott Kalamar was on hand for an entertaining “Hole in 2” challenge, where golfers who made a qualifying donation could attempt to hole out the pro’s 400-yard drive on Par 5. While there were no winners on the challenge, it was great entertainment.

After 18 holes, golfers gathered for lunch and an awards ceremony. Placing first for Women’s/Mixed was Gillespie & Son’s team of Erin Gillespie, P’07’09, Tricia Mooney, P’15’19, Bobbie Cusimano, P’10’12, and Maria Gillespie ’10 (with a score of 54). First Place for Men’s was Fleetwood Insurance’s team of Spencer McCallister, Dan Shriver, Jim Fodrie and Dickie Kemp (with a score of 55). Closest to the Pin winner was David Henry, P’20’23; Women’s Longest Drive winner was Erin Gillespie; Men’s Longest Drive was Brian Dare, P’25; and the Last Place Winners went to the Mirando Chiropractic team of Dominick & Christy Mirando, P’26, Scott Boomer and Michelle Martin.

“Despite spending most of my tournament looking for my errant shots in the woods, it was a tremendously fun event for all involved. We’re grateful for the support of our community, and we look forward to this tournament again next year. Fore!” said Head of School John Lewis.

Tournament sponsors include Heron Heroes Fred Frederick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Janell & Jeffrey Frederick, P’23’25) and What’s Up? Media. Crew Station sponsors include Heron Heroes “Friends of Gunston,” Easton Dermatology Associates (Brigitte & Dr. Donald Stranahan, P’25’27), Joyce & Associates, LLC (Kevin & Christine Joyce, P’26), and Miss Alice & Crew ’75.

Award sponsors include Gillespie & Son, Inc. (The Gillespie Family, P’07’09’20’22’24), McCallister, Detar, Showalter & Walker (Adele & Ryan Showalter, P’25’27 and Melissa & Doug Walker, P’25’27) and Key Physical Therapy & Sports Rehabilitation (The Kroncke Family, P’23’23’27). Refreshment sponsors include The Shifrin Family, P’21’21, Dr. Laurie & John Lewis, Mirando Chiropractic Center (Kristy & Dominic Mirando, P’25), The Kent School, The Country School, Callahan’s Gas & Appliance, Dogwood Acres, Chris & Dawn Bent, P’25’27 and Shore United Bank. Contest sponsors include Tred Avon Wealth Management, The Prell Family, and Palmieri & Shannahan Financial Planning. Hole sponsors include St. Anne’s School of Annapolis, Bob Sanderson, P’22’23, Fleetwood Insurance Group, Wye Mills Mechanical, LLC, The Daisy Group: Estate Management, In Honor of Sally Clark (Former Gunston Art Teacher) and Serino Orthodontics.