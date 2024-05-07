Centreville Gets Update on GTI’s Cannabis Odor Mediation Progress

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While there is a feeling in town that the cannabis odor being produced from Green Thumb Industries Centreville production facility has been less notable recently, town council members were eager to hear the first of many reports from the company about its progress so far in eliminating the unmistakable smell of burning marijuana plants from QAC’s county seat community.

In this QAC-TV clip, GTI spokesperson Jeff Armstrong outlines the steps taken so far and responses to questions from council members.

This video is approximately nine minutes in length.