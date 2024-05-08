MENU

May 8, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Health Health Notes

Choptank Health announces new medical provider in Denton

Choptank Health’s Denton Health Center recently welcomed family practice provider Annalyse Ferguson, CRNP to the medical practice. Ferguson’s experience includes working with renal, urology, cardiac step-down, and neurology patients, and completion of advanced training in trauma-informed and LGBTQIA+ healthcare. New medical patients are welcome, with more at 410-479-2650 or at www.choptankhealth.org.

Ferguson received her Doctorate in Nursing Practice and a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Emory University. She holds Bachelor’s Degrees in Spanish and Environmental Science from Georgia College and is a wound treatment associate with the Wound, Ostomy, and Continence Nurses Society. 

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties to more than 30,000 adults and children, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all. 

Choptank Community Health’s medical services include primary health care, women’s health, prenatal care, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, care navigation, and laboratory services, with new medical patients welcome. 

New and existing Choptank Health medical patients can call the Denton Health Center at 410-479-2650 to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment, with more information at www.choptankhealth.org

