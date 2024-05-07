Mythological TV, History Tours, a Socrates Cafe, and the Future of Community News Round Out May’s Offerings from Washington College

Washington College is rounding out this spring with opportunities to learn more about the news industry, producing blockbuster shows, and a deeper dive into Maryland and the Eastern Shore’s history. All events listed are open to the public.

“Percy Jackson & The Olympians” Showrunner to Join Virtual “Streaming History” Series

Showrunner and executive producer of the popular Disney+ series “Percy Jackson & The Olympians” Dan Shotz will discuss his work on the hit show with audiences in a digital seminar. In addition to his work on “Percy Jackson,” the LA-based Shotz has also produced such shows as “Black Sails”, “Jericho”, and the “Old Man”, as well as the blockbuster movie “National Treasure”. The virtual event will take place on Thursday, May 16, at 7:30 p.m. and will be hosted by Adam Goodheart, the Hodson Trust-Griswold Director for the Washington College Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience. This event concludes the Starr Center series “Streaming History,” which has included the creators of some of the most acclaimed and successful recent online network series, all of which are inspired by historical stories. Registration is required to attend the virtual event and can be accessed here.

Get Your Fill of Philosophy over Coffee at the Socrates Café

Finding opportunities for unhurried, face-to-face discussion of life’s big questions can be challenging in today’s hyper-noisy, technology-driven world. Drawing on the Socratic tradition of lively, open-ended inquiry, Washington College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning’s Socrates Café is a forum for exploring questions that don’t have easy right-or-wrong answers. There are no assigned readings, and each session’s topic is selected by those in attendance. The only prerequisite for participation is a willingness to listen respectfully as others share their thoughts and experiences. There are two chances to join – May 21 and June 11. Both events start at 10 a.m. Register to attend here.

Starr Center to Host the 250th Anniversary of the Chestertown Tea Party and Inaugural Event of the Maryland 250th Commission

A special commemoration of Maryland, the Eastern Shore, and Chestertown’s unique history will take place at the Custom House (101 S. Water Street) ahead of this year’s Chestertown Tea Party. Co-sponsored by Washington College, its Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience, and The Chestertown Tea Party Festival, attendees are invited Thursday, May 23 at 5:30 p.m. to a keynote talk from Starr Center Hodson Trust-Griswold Director Adam Goodheart and remarks from Washington College’s President Mike Sosulski. Several local and statewide officials are expected to be on-site to mark the occasion. The event is open and free to the public. A light reception will follow.

Starr Center to Offer History Tours During Chestertown Tea Party Festival

On Saturday, May 25, Washington College’s Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience will offer exhibits at the Chesapeake Heartland: An African American Humanities Project Mobile Museum Truck from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of the Chestertown Tea Party Festival. The truck will be behind the Custom House at 101 S. Water Street. Additionally, a walking tour of local African American history will start at 11 a.m. in front of the Custom House. The College also intends to have representatives in the annual Tea Party Parade.

Register for WC-ALL’s June Learn@Lunch on the “Future of Community Newspapers”

Registration is now open for the Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning’s (WC-ALL) June Learn@Lunch event. Join Trish McGee, founder and editor of the Evening Enterprise, to hear more about the current state of community news and how she carries on the family tradition of reporting the news in Kent County, Maryland. A Washington College graduate, McGee proudly represents the fourth generation of her family to write for a newspaper in Chestertown where her family’s history with local reporting dates back to 1893. The luncheon will take place on Tuesday, June 18 at noon in Hynson Lounge on Washington College’s campus. Registration is required. See here for info and tickets.

A map detailing campus locations can be found here: https://www.washcoll.edu/about/campus-map.php