Kent County Community Health & Wellness Expo – October 17, 2024

The 2024 Kent County Community Health & Wellness Expo will be held Thursday, October 17th from 3 – 7 p.m. at the Kent County Family YMCA, 200 Scheeler Road, Chestertown, Maryland.

With over 60 vendors, expert speakers, live entertainment, and refreshments, this free event serves to educate and inspire healthy living and wellness for all ages throughout the Kent County community.

Organized by HomePorts, Inc, the Community Health & Wellness Expo is made possible through generous contributions from the Kent County Health Department and UMM Shore Regional Medical Health System at Chestertown. Additional support is provided from community partners via sponsorship, advertising, and exhibitor fees.

For exhibitor/sponsorship/advertising information go to: https://homeports.org/homeportsevent/2024-health-expo/

or contact Andy Goddard: [email protected] or 443.480.1987.