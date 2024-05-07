Benedictine Celebrates Campus Construction Plans with Road Dedication and Groundbreaking for New School Residential Facility

Benedictine staff, board members, legislative and government representatives gathered to celebrate a new loop road on the Ridgely campus with a ribbon-cutting, followed by a groundbreaking for the construction of three new student residential wings.

Benedictine Executive Director Scott Evans welcomed guests and talked about what the new campus road means for Benedictine. “Where we are standing right now – on this new campus road – is the first phase of an extensive project to transform our campus for the students and adults we support. The school residential project will address the needs of our changing student demographic. Our existing residential spaces were built over 50 years ago and now we have a student population that is living with sensory and behavioral challenges related to moderate to severe autism. The road will provide us with the ability to build three new student residential wings without affecting daily activity on campus and provide a walking trail for physical activity.” Scott further commented, “We would like to thank Caroline County and the Commissioners for helping us secure funding for the road through a Community Development Block Grant. This was done in conjunction with the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.”

Guests were then guided to the site where the new student residential wings will be constructed. “The new residential wings will include suites equipped with multiple recreational and sensory areas, along with an updated dining area and state-of-the-art infirmary. Benedictine is the only service provider on the Eastern Shore that provides both residential and educational opportunities for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities and autism – and is only one of four in the state of Maryland,” commented Evans.

Benedictine Board of Directors President, Maggi Madden, shared her gratitude and thoughts on this next phase for Benedictine. “This marks an important milestone for Benedictine. The new residential facility will offer students a home-like living space here on campus where they attend school. We are grateful to all who have helped bring this project to fruition and enabled Benedictine to stay the course in its mission to support children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and autism so they can achieve their greatest potential.”

Gratitude was extended to the partners on the project that include Prospera-U.S., Cox, Graae & Spack Architects, Bramble, and Willow Construction LLC. Thanks was also given to the agencies that helped secure funding to start the construction project including the administrations of Governor Larry Hogan and Governor Wes Moore, Senator Ben Cardin, Senator Van Hollen, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, Caroline County Government and the Maryland Legislature specifically the Eastern Shore Delegation.

An additional $2.5mm is needed to complete the project. For more information on Benedictine and how you can get involved in supporting the Transforming Lives campaign, please contact Claudia Cunningham, Chief Advancement Officer at [email protected].

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian nonprofit service provider supporting close to 200 children and adults living with developmental disabilities and autism. Benedictine’s mission is to help the individuals they support to achieve their greatest potential and the highest level of independence.

The year-round educational program is one of only 22 nationwide to earn a four-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine also has 4 student group homes located in Caroline and Talbot Counties.

Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers Meaningful Day and job training services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, who live in the community, and in 18 Benedictine adult group homes in Caroline, Talbot, and Anne Arundel Counties.

Benedictine’s Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it supports to enter the workforce. Benedictine also collaborates with the Division of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) to provide training programs and job search services for students in area schools and adults living in the surrounding community.

Benedictine serves individuals from all over the state and Mid-Atlantic region and is one of the Eastern Shore’s largest nonprofit employers with 370 employees. For more information, visit www.benschool.org.