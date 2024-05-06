Letter to Editor: Campus Demonstrations Correct

Editor:
My connection to political protests began when I volunteered for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee’s Mississippi Summer Project in 1964.
Dissident movements since—free speech, civil rights, anti-war, anti-apartheid, Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions, women’s reproductive rights, Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ—have been resisted by various authorities, but ultimately acknowledged as legitimate.
Aiming to halt Israel’s disproportionate assault on Gaza, campus demonstrators today are as radically correct as we were 60 years ago.
Grenville B. Whitman
