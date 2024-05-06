Learning About Essential Oils

Come learn about essential oils and their uses at the May 9 meeting of the Chesapeake Bay Herb Society at Christ Church Parish Hall, Easton. Dorinda Adams will share her knowledge of these oils, which are concentrated plant extracts that capture the natural smell and flavor of their sources.

Dorina Adams was introduced to essential oils in 1997 when her co-workers asked her if she knew of a trainer on the topic. That request opened the door for her to begin exploring how to use essential oils for her own well-being. In the fall of 2005, she was introduced to Mikael Zayat, M. Ed., Master Aromatherapist, and her self-directed study became formalized. She attended over 51 hours of training with him.

Dorinda began providing workshops and individual consultations on using aromatherapy in 2007. She has continued to use essential oils in her daily life and has found them to be a valuable option and supplement to her overall wellness. While she cannot take credit for coining the term “The Nose Knows,” she uses it in her workshops as her tagline.

The society will meet at 6 p.m. at Christ Church Parish Hall, 111 S. Harrison Street, Easton. Meetings include a social period, an herbal potluck dinner, a short business meeting, and a presentation on an herb-related topic. The theme for May is a Greek mix.

CBHS was formed in 2002 to share knowledge of herbs with the local community. The group maintains the herb garden at Pickering Creek Audubon Center.

For more information, call (410) 763-8843 or visit the Society’s Facebook page.