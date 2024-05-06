Carpe Diem Arts Alive! Brookletts Lunchtime Series Celebrating Jewish American Heritage Month and Mother’s Day

CARPE DIEM! ARTS ALIVE! Second Tuesdays: Free Lunch-Time Performance Series



Talbot County Senior Center at Brookletts Place

400 Brookletts Ave., Easton, MD

Tuesday, May 14, 2024

12:15-1:00pm

CARON DALE

Celebrating Jewish American Heritage Month and Mother’s Day

Carpe Diem Arts is proud to present this remarkable mid-day program in partnership with Brookletts Place in Easton, 400 Brookletts Ave—scheduled on the Second Tuesday of the month, September through May 2023. Mark your calendars for our last two concerts of the season: April 9 and May 14. More info at www.carpediemarts.org/brookletts-place

Performances are free of charge and welcome of all ages.

The May 14 lunchtime concert will feature internationally acclaimed singer Caron Dale.

A songwriter, performer, Cantorial Soloist, and CEO of Chords for Courage, Caron Dale is inspiring hope and lifting spirits wherever she goes. She has officiated at weddings, performed concerts, and led fun and fulfilling workshops all around and outside the country. She has performed for the Grand Opening of the MCI Center in Washington, DC, and has been the Kennedy Center’s Artist in Residence, among other impressive accomplishments. Sharing music experiences is her great joy, and Carpe Diem Arts is pleased to bring her to Brookletts Place to share her many musical talents. Caron presents a marvelous blend of music that will stir up happy memories and may have you singing along!

NOTE: Lunch is available at 12 noon for $2.75 with reservations two weeks in advance. RSVP: Amanda Brown – 410-822-2869 / [email protected]

Facebook: Carpe Diem Arts on the Shore

The Carpe Diem-Brookletts Lunchtime Concert Series is made possible by Upper Shore Aging, the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, Talbot Arts, Maryland State Arts Council, Dock Street Foundation, and by individual contributions to Carpe Diem Arts and Brookletts Place.

The May 14 concert is the last date in the 2023-2024 series

