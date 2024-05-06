Should We Empathize with Melania? Or Is She Reaping What She Sowed? By Maria Grant

I’ve been thinking about what it must be like to be Melania Trump these days. Just imagine day after day hearing about your husband’s tawdry affairs with a Playboy playmate and an adult film star. And then listening to the excruciating details about hush money payments and other financial transactions. And if that isn’t bad enough, you must once again read Trump’s words recorded on the Access Hollywood tape, where he explains just what you can do to women when you’re a star.

Frankly, I have a tough time understanding why any woman in America would cast a vote for Donald Trump. Here are 10 reasons why.

One. He has cheated on each of his three wives. Clearly, he doesn’t understand the concept of being true to another person or taking a vow and keeping your word. Trump married Melania in 2005. His trysts with both Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels occurred in 2006—the same year Baron Trump was born. Nice.

Two. Trump has called women horrible names over the past few decades, confirming he has no regard or respect for women. These names include Horseface, Pocahontas, a crazed lying lowlife, Dog, Nasty, Bimbo, Big Fat Pig—to name a few. You get the idea.

Three. Immigration. Trump’s immigration policies separated children from their parents which resulted in many traumatic situations and, in some cases, irreparable damage.

Four. Trump loaded the courts—including the Supreme Court—with ultra-conservative judges who believe they have the right to control women’s reproductive options.

Five. Trump has frequently talked about the sex appeal of his daughter Ivanka which is plain creepy. And those photos of Trump and Epstein mingling and laughing at parties make my skin crawl. And then there are the reports that he often walked backstage when he owned the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant, leering at women as they got dressed.

Six. Trump thinks turning abortion regulations over to the states is “working brilliantly.” Just last week, there have been several life-threatening situations where pregnant women could not get the healthcare they needed. Some mothers died. In another case last week, a baby died in the back seat of a car because a mother was not permitted access to appropriate healthcare.

Seven. Trump wants to relax already permissive gun regulations. Both children and adults will be in increased danger given the already unrestrictive gun legislation.

Eight. Trump doesn’t believe in climate change. That means the earth—the environment in general—will suffer. Trump has shown no interest or commitment in passing legislation to address this catastrophic situation. Most women I know feel strongly about leaving the world a better place for future generations.

Nine. Trump objectifies women. He frequently selects women for various positions not because of their education, experience, and credentials but to surround himself with “eye candy.” A case in point: Puppy-killing Kristi Noem, governor of South Dakota, is on Trump’s short list for Vice President. Many speculate this is not because of her experience, but rather because he likes the way she looks. And who can forget the disrespectful way Trump stood behind Hillary during the 2016 presidential debates? To intimidate her, he stalked her.

Ten. Trump lies. At least 26 women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. He has denied every allegation. A New York judge found Trump guilty of sexually assaulting E. Jean Carroll. The New York hush money case has already shown proof that he has lied about both the affairs and the hush money transactions.

Back to Melania, I have never been a fan. I thought her “Be Best” campaign was ill-conceived and went nowhere. She often seemed disinterested and aloof as First Lady. Remember her “I Really Don’t Care Do You” jacket? What was that about? I found it offensive, particularly when you consider she wore it to meet migrant children at the border who were separated from their parents. Still, I find myself feeling bad for Melania as the whole mess is massively humiliating.

The ultimate irony here is how important loyalty is to Trump. Yet, for virtually no one does Trump return such loyalty. Trump is not a man of his word. Please remember that fact this November.

Maria Grant was principal-in-charge of the Federal Human Capital practice of an international consulting firm. While on the Eastern Shore, she focuses on writing, reading, gardening, piano, kayaking, biking, and nature.