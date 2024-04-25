UM SMC in Chestertown in Becker’s Rural Access Hospital Listing

University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown was recently named in Becker’s Hospital Review as one of “27 Critical Access Hospitals to Know.” The Becker’s listing noted that the Chestertown hospital is the first in the state to receive a Maryland Rural Hospital designation, thanks to its geriatric emergency department accreditation, its designation as an Age Friendly Health System, and its membership in Healthy People 2030. Also cited were the hospital’s Shore Community Outreach Team, its free community health education classes, and its new remote patient monitoring program, which gives medical providers access to patients’ daily health data to help them maintain their best health at home.

About the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

A member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 healthcare providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity, and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high-quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future healthcare professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban, and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.