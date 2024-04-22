A Small Light by Al Sikes

There was a time when a single channel offered a blockbuster movie or series. Think broadcast TV and, for example, one of my favorites, Lonesome Dove. Or, maybe, The Sopranos. The shows were promoted extensively, if not excessively, and became what we called “appointment TV.”

I have just now caught up with “A Small Light,” which premiered on what some call streaming TV in May of last year. A Small Light should, as honors accumulate, make it on the list of top series. Here is how the production company, National Geographic, describes it: “The inspiring real-life story of Miep Gates, who played a critical role in hiding Anne Frank and her family during the Nazi occupation in Amsterdam.”

Okay, I know; this sounds like watching a pre-ordained dark story when you want to kick back after a long day. But let me assure you this masterpiece is not about the end (Anne Frank’s death), but to paraphrase Bol Powley, who plays Miep Gates, this story is about humanity; at times funny, frightening, disappointing, and always commanding.

Powley has been much honored, but so have her peers and the persons responsible for crafting a truly great film. Okay, series.

The story takes us back 90 years, yet in a sense, it is quite modern. We prefer to think that we in our time, are more enlightened. But the film series challenges us, ordinary as we are, to look at ourselves through the lens of ordinary people who do extraordinary things.

So, sorry for the late notice. A Small Light is being shown on Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+.