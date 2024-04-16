Heron Pickleball Tournament Raises $7,000 for Gunston Athletics

The Gunston School’s first annual Heron Pickleball Tournament was held Saturday, April 13 on the school’s 75-acre campus, bringing together a vibrant community of players, sponsors, and volunteers for a day of spirited (and windy!) competition. The event raised around $7,000, which will be used to purchase new equipment for Gunston’s 20 interscholastic teams (plus four recreation leagues!) that comprise Heron Athletics.

The event kicked off with long-time faculty member Mr. Ben Dize flipping his famous homemade fluffy pancakes. Despite challenging weather conditions, with winds gusting up to 20mph, the tournament kicked off with enthusiasm. Beginner players moved to the gymnasium, while the intermediate/advanced players braved the elements outside. As the day progressed and the sun emerged, the wind persisted but warmed up, creating an exhilarating atmosphere for the competitors.

A total of 60 players, alongside 10 staff, parent, and student volunteers, participated in the tournament, which featured a dynamic mixture of Round Robin and bracket-style matches. Community supporters, current, past, and incoming Gunston parents, as well as students and faculty, showcased their skills on the courts.

Many participants lauded the tournament’s organization, expressing appreciation for the well-run event despite the wind challenge, which added an element of excitement to the games. The Pickleball Tournament was organized by Event Director Catherine Lawson, with invaluable support from Gunston’s Pickleball Coach John Hansen, P’23, Director of Admissions & Financial Aid David Henry, P’20’23, Director of External Relations Marie Thomas, and Athletic Director Josh Breto.

“A special thank you, as always, goes out to our very involved Gunston Parents Association,” said Lawson. “We put a call-out for volunteers, and they are always diving in to help!”

Head of School John Lewis shared, “The impact and value of athletics is central to Gunston’s educational approach, and our programs have grown in scope and competitiveness over the past decade. The future of the program is bright, and financial support for our students and coaches is key to sustaining this success, so we’re grateful to all who sponsored and participated.

Congratulations to the winners across various categories:

Womens Beginners

Gold – Lori Bunts & Amy Lorenz

Silver – Amy Ennis & Tricia Mooney, P’15’19

Bronze – Arya Shajwani ’26 & Lilah Wharton ’26

Mixed Beginners

Gold – Jill & Paco Labrador, P’27

Silver – Christie & Joe Grabis

Bronze – Van & Siroon Topjian

Women Intermediate/Advanced

Gold – Megan Owings & Kim Worley

Silver – Jayci Frederick & Parker Tengwell

Bronze – Amber Tormey ’24 & Alice Crouch ’24

Men Intermediate/Advanced

Gold – Ben Herr, P’28 & Brian Vane

Silver – Edward Smith, P’26 & Justin Peacock

Bronze – Bob Ford & Brian Cole

Mixed Intermediate/Advanced

Gold – Ben Herr, P’28 & Megan Owings

Silver – Kim Worley & Brian Vane

Bronze – Amie Chilcoat & Ezra Lillie ’25

Heron Pickleball Tournament sponsors include Premier Sponsors Fred Frederick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Easton (Janell & Jeffrey Frederick, P’23’25), Court Sponsors Joyce & Associates, LLC (Kevin & Christine Joyce, P’26), Easton Dermatology Associates, LLC (Brigitte & Dr. Donald Stranahan, P’25’27), and Friends of Gunston. Award Sponsors include Gillespie & Son, Inc., (The Gillespie Family, P’07’09’20’22’24) and McCallister, Detar, Showalter, & Walker (Adele & Ryan Showalter, P’25’27 and Melissa & Doug Walker, P’25’27. Paddle Sponsors include The Shifrin Family, P’21’21 and Dr. Laurie & John Lewis.

More images can be found here.

Head Pickleball Coach Adele Showalter, P’25’27 with Arya Shajwani ’26 & Lilah Wharton ’26 and Assistant Pickleball Coach April Crandall.