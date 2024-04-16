Citizen Advisory Committee members sought

The application period to join Kent County Public Schools’ Citizen Advisory Committee has been extended.

The Citizen Advisory Committee is a channel for public concerns, advice and communication and, as requested, will make recommendations on topics and issues impacting Kent County Public Schools’ educational programs and activities.

Committee seats are open for each of the five schools. Applications also are being taken for an at-large member and a student member from Kent County High School.

Visit www.kent.k12.md.us/CitizenAdvisoryCommittee.aspx to learn more about the Citizen Advisory Committee and download an application.

Printed applications should be returned as soon as possible to Gail Manley, executive assistant to the superintendent, Kent County Board of Education, 5608 Boundary Ave., Rock Hall, MD 21661.

Applications may also be faxed to 410-778-2350 or emailed to [email protected].