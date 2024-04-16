Bayshore Iris Society Derby – Run Of The Irises” Iris Show

Bayshore Iris Society (BIS), an affiliate of the American Iris Society (AIS), will be holding its Annual Spring Iris Show, “The B.I.S. Derby – Run of the Irises” at the Talbot County Free Library at 100 West Dover Street, Easton, MD 21601 on Saturday, May 4, 2024. The ribbons and rosette awards are very similar to the racing of horses and Iris cultivar names will remind you of the unusual horse names entered in the Kentucky Derby. The Iris Show, which will be open to the public for viewing from 1pm to 3 pm, is an American Iris Society (AIS) Accredited Show. Come and visit us and don’t forget to wear your Derby hat!

This year, our Iris Show is on the same day as the 150th Kentucky Derby. It seemed appropriate to have a derby themed show this year in celebration. The public and B.I.S. members will be allowed to enter their Iris cuttings, floral designs, educational exhibits and new seedling blooms in this Accredited Show. There are thousands of different irises that are named and registered with the American Iris Society, with about 1,000 new introductions each year. Local gardeners will be showing off a variety of Irises currently in bloom on the Eastern Shore. Which Iris will win the big race to win the coveted purple rosette and be proudly displayed in the Winner’s Circle?

We welcome gardeners from across the bay or other states to exhibit at this show. Anyone may enter named Iris in the show. To enter, bring cut, blooming iris stalks to the show from 9:00 am to 10:15 am on Saturday, May 4, 2024, to the Talbot County Free Library. Members of the Bayshore Iris Society will be on hand to help enter public entries.

Selecting a good specimen includes choosing a stalk that has well-balanced branching of flower buds with at least one open, fresh flower. Cut the stalk off at just above ground level with a sharp, clean knife; place the iris cutting in water and transport to the Talbot County Free Library. A container will be provided at the show to pose your specimens and members will be happy to assist you. If you don’t know the name of your irises, bring them to the show as our members might be able to help with identification. Arrive as early as possible!

To promote Bayshore Iris Society (BIS) and the growing and enjoyment of Irises on the Eastern Shore, Iris Show attendees may sign up to join the Bayshore Iris Society for $10 annual Membership. Membership Applications for the Bayshore Iris Society will be at the Iris Show. The Bayshore Iris Society meets monthly, usually on the third Wednesday in the Easton area. Members learn how to successfully grow and show irises, maintain our public Iris Gardens and to enjoy guest speakers.

For more information about the Iris Show and to obtain a Show Schedule and entry cards, contact Pat McNeal by email at [email protected] / phone at 443-786-3668 OR Terry Holman, by email at [email protected] / phone at 908-963-9227.

The Bayshore Iris Society is an affiliate of the American Iris Society, Region 4 and are a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.