Mid-Atlantic Symphony Premiere of “Rhapsody in Red, White and Blue”

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra will present the Maryland and Delaware premiere of Peter Boyer’s “Rhapsody in Red, White and Blue” on Friday, May 3, at 7 PM at the Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes, DE, Saturday, May 4, at 7 PM at the Performing Arts Center in Ocean City, MD. and Sunday, May 5, at 3 PM at the Todd Performing Arts Center at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills, MD.

The musical composition, commissioned by and featuring world-acclaimed pianist Jeffrey Biegel, celebrates the 100th anniversary of George Gershwin’s quintessential “Rhapsody in Blue” and will be premiered until 2026 in each of the 50 states to honor the 250th birthday of the United States of America in 2026. “The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, the Delmarva Peninsula’s only professional orchestra, is incredibly honored to premiere the work for both the states of Maryland and Delaware” said MSO Board president Jeffrey Parker.

Michael Repper, the Orchestra’s music director, is teaming with Grammy-nominated composer Peter Boyer for the performance.

The work is cast similarly to Gershwin’s in a single multi-sectional movement that captures propulsive energy, along with allusions to blues influences and lyrical evocations of American vistas. The piano soloist, Jeffrey Biegel, has created a multi-faceted career as a pianist, recording artist, composer and arranger. His electrifying technique and mesmerizing touch have received critical acclaim and garnered praise worldwide.

The American theme of the concert will be continued with Aaron Copland’s classical composition “Appalachian Spring”. The much- loved piece was originally composed as a ballet score for choreographer Martha Graham. The music is imbued with Copland’s characteristic open harmonies, folk melodies, and rhythmic vitality, reflecting his intention to create a distinctly American sound.

The third piece in the concert honors our American Indians. ‘Chokfi”, the Chickasaw word for rabbit, is an important trickster legend within Southeast American Indian culture. It was composed by Jerod Tate, a Chickasaw classical composer, for the Oklahoma Youth Symphony. Different string and percussion techniques and colors represent the complicated and diabolical personality of this rabbit person, and incorporate a popular tribal church hymn as the melodic and musical base.

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, now in its 26th year, will end its 2023-2024 season with Woodwind & Strings ensemble concerts on Saturday, May 18, at 7 PM at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, DE, and Sunday, May 19, at 4 PM at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, MD

WHEN and WHERE…

This concert will be performed at three venues on three days on the Delmarva Peninsula.

Friday, May 3 at 7:00 PM – Cape Henlopen High School, Lewes, DE

Saturday, May 4 at 7 PM – Performing Arts Center, Ocean City, MD

Sunday, May 5 at 3 PM- Todd Performing Arts Center, Wye Mills, MD

TICKETS

Individual tickets for this concert are $55 per person at each venue and are available at midatlanticsymphony.org. The site also has information on group purchases and free tickets for students 18 years and under.

MORE INFORMATION

For additional information about the 2023-2024 season, or to order tickets, please visit www.midatlanticsymphony.org. Tickets may be ordered by telephone at 888-846-8600.

ABOUT THE MID-ATLANTIC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is the only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs. The MSO is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, DE Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.

A complete schedule of the 2023-2024 season’s Masterworks and Ensembles programs, venues, times, and other information is available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org.