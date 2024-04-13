Medication Disposal Event Set this Month for National Take Back Day

Chestertown Police and Kent County Behavioral Health this week announced prescription medication collection from 8 a.m. until noon April 27, in Chestertown as part of National Drug Take-Back Day.

National Drug Take-Back Day is an annual collection event sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The DEA also sponsors a collection event each October; that event saw 300 tons of medications collected across more than 4,600 sites.

For this month’s event, Chestertown police will collect unused prescription medications at the Chestertown Farmer’s Market in Fountain Park. Unused or expired prescription medications pose a serious public safety issue – proper disposal helps prevent misuse and abuse and helps save lives.

“We encourage everyone to properly dispose of any unused medications they may have around their home,” said Chestertown Police Chief Ronald M. Dixon. “That simple action could save a life.”

Collection includes unwanted medications, vitamins and supplements — vape pens, inhalers, sharps and needles are NOT accepted. This program is anonymous – no questions asked, no identification required. The site also will include free educational materials along with free disposal and storage solutions, like Deterra bags, from Kent County Behavioral Health Prevention Office. Deterra bags allow for medication disposal right at home, without endangering the environment.

“Every time we dispose of our leftover medications properly, we help prevent substance misuse,” said Annette Duckery, KCBH prevention coordinator. “We know that most Kent County teens don’t drink alcohol or use other drugs, and together we can help keep it that way.”

In addition to this year’s take-back day initiative, Kent County has three 24-hour prescription drug drop box locations: Kent County Sheriff’s office; Rock Hall police department and Chestertown police department.

For more information about medication storage and disposal, and about substance use prevention, visit www.kentcountyprevention.org. For more information on National Take-Back Day visit www.takebackday.dea.gov.