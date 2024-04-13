Data Cartels, Adventures in WWII China Just A Few of April’s Events at Washington College

Washington College will play host to a bevy of events open to students and the public this month that will educate and inspire with talks on how your personal data is used, to screenings of a documentary that gives unique insights into the societal pressures of the gaming world.

On Tuesday, April 16, the Washington College Communication and Media Studies (CMS) Department will host a screening of “ Break the Game .” Directed by Jane M. Wagner, the film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. It follows the personal journey of world-record-holding gamer Narcissa Wright, who loses her massive fanbase after coming out as trans. To win them back, she sets out to break a new record in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, live streaming every minute of her quest. The screening will begin at 7 p.m. in the Norman James Theatre in William Smith Hall, with a Q&A with Wagner to follow.

On Wednesday, April 17, the CMS department will bring author Sarah Lamdan to campus to give a keynote presentation and panel discussion titled “ Data Cartels: The Companies That Control and Monopolize Our Information ,” the subject of her latest book. The talk will shed light on how the collection of personal data is wielded by corporations and the ways it can shape digital experiences. The free event will begin at 6 p.m. in Hynson Lounge in Hodson Hall. Registration is required to attend, however. Those interested in attending can access the registration here

Just in time for the spring planting season, the Chestertown Garden Club will partner with Washington College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning to host Nancy Lawson, author of “ The Human Gardener ,” on Thursday, April 25, for her talk A World of Discovery: How Science and Heart Can Make You a More Ecological Gardener. Lawson is a writer of nature, focusing on conservation-based landscaping methods and practices. The co-chair of Maryland’s Howard County Bee City, her work has been featured in Science Magazine, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Entomology Today, Ecological Entomology, and Oprah magazine. The presentation will be held in the Norman James Theatre at

Later that week on Saturday, April 27, author and Washington College alum Jennifer Dobbs will speak at the dedication of the Don Owings Library Terrace outside of Washington’s Miller library. Dobbs will be reading from her book “ Lost in China ,” which details the true story of two Anglo-American children separated from their parents in China during World War II, and their unforgettable journey to America a year later. Her book was recognized by Kirkus Reviews as one of the Best Indie Books of 2022. “[Dobbs’s] reminiscence is simply extraordinary—historically edifying, emotionally dramatic, and elegantly conveyed. A gripping memoir brimming with personal and historical insight.” The reading will take place in the Newlin Room on the first floor of Miller Library at 2 p.m.