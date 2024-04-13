Tred Avon Players will be hosting auditions for its production of The Hallelujah Girls, written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten. Directed by Sammie Mooney, the comedy will be performed August 15-25, 2024 at the Oxford Community Center.

AUDITION DATES

Auditions will be held at Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Rd, Oxford, Md on:

Tue, May 7, 6-8 pm

Wed, May 8, 6-8 pm

Fri, May 10, 6-8 pm

PLAY SUMMARY

In this Southern comedy, a group of lively women in Eden Falls, Georgia, gather at SPA-DEE-DAH!, an old church turned day spa, to shake up their lives. Led by the spirited Sugar Lee, they confront personal challenges including lost romance, family troubles, and stagnant marriages. Amidst unexpected arrivals, marriage proposals, and rivalries, the women unite to pursue their dreams, resulting in a hilarious and uplifting tale of friendship and empowerment.

CASTING

TAP will be casting eight roles, six women and two men. All ethnicities, body types, abilities, skill levels, etc. are welcome to audition and will be considered for parts.

For more details about audition guidelines and the specific roles, visit https://www.tredavonplayers. org/auditions-1

PRODUCTION CREW

THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS also needs a production crew – sets, lights, sound, costumes, and stage crew. If you are interested, come to any audition to find out more information, or send an email to Sammie Mooney at [email protected].

ABOUT TRED AVON PLAYERS

Founded in 1982, Tred Avon Players is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to enrich, educate and entertain its community by providing high-quality theater. Hundreds of local performers, stagehands, audience members and donors have been the backbone of its success throughout the decades. To learn how you can get involved and to purchase tickets for upcoming shows, visit www.tredavonplayers.org and follow Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.