Oxford Community Center: April, May, and June 2024: Overview Of Upcoming Activities

ONGOING WEEKLY CLASSES

Mon, 1-2:30pm; Yoga with Suzie Hurley, Advanced beginners, $20/class, 10 classes $150

Sat, 9:30-11am; Yoga w Suzie Hurley, Intermediate, $20/class, 10 classes/ $150

Tues-Thurs, 10am; Steady & Strong w/ Janet Pfeffer, $10/class 10/$80

APRIL 2024

April 10, 2024, 5:30pm – Seal Level Rising – A Public Event

Join us to explore the ongoing challenges of flooding, high tides, and erosion in Oxford. Through a three-part interactive series, we will look at the impacts of sea level rise in Oxford and possible steps to arrest its most devastating impacts on our community. We encourage participation at all three sessions since they build on each other, but please join us for all you can attend. FREE. Please RSVP online at oxfordcc.org.

April 11, 2024, 5:30pm – Boating Safety with Gary Culver

Unleash Your Inner Captain – Safer Boating Skills for Every Adventure! This will be an interactive presentation on boating safety skills and emergency preparedness led by Captain Gary Culver of Culver Yacht Services and Coast Guard BM1 Bryant Gooch. FREE. Refreshments and Oysters will be available for purchase. Space is limited, sign up today online at oxfordcc.org.

April 12, 2024, at 7pm – Improv Easton

Get ready for an evening of laughter and spontaneity as Improv Easton returns to the stage at the Oxford Community Center! Tickets are $10 per person and they sell out quickly! Buy tickets online at oxfordcc.org.

April 27, 2024, Oxford Day 2024 – Play at the OCC

Come to Oxford Day and Plan to ‘Linger for Lunch’ at the OCC with Eternal Life Ministries Grilln’ Crab Cakes and Singing on the Patio with OCC’s Jam Band from noon and beyond. Crab cakes will be for sale and the entertainment is FREE.

April 29, 2024, 5pm – OCC Annual Meeting and Open House

Join us for the Oxford Community Center’s 2024 Annual Meeting and Open House on April 29th at 5pm. Come learn about all the excitement brewing at the OCC as we thank departing board members and welcome our new ones! Light refreshments available. FREE. Please RSVP online so we can plan accordingly!

MAY 2024

May 2, 2024, 5:30pm – Fuller & From – Lecture Series Moderated by Dave Wheelan

Every Thursday, The Spy hosts a conversation with Al From and Craig Fuller on the most topical political news of the moment. Come watch them LIVE at the OCC on May 2nd at 5:30pm for an in-person taping of the show. Moderated by Dave Wheelan, Publisher and founder of the Spy.

May 3, 2024, 6pm – Dinner and a Movie

Join us for Larry Paz’s delicious Greek Moussaka and Baklava and watch ‘Momma Mia the Movie’. Dinner + Movie $25 pp – starts at 6pm; Movie only is FREE – starts at 7pm. Purchase tickets at oxfordcc.org.

May 4, 2024, 8:30am – Cars & Coffee

Free, Sponsored by Prestige Auto Vault, Eat Sprout & Doc’s Sunset Grille. Come enjoy the incredible array of automobiles!

May 4, 2024, 10:30am – OCC Landscape Ribbon Cutting

Join the OCC in the ribbon cutting for the beautiful landscaping project with the three donors who made it possible, along with the Talbot Chamber and the Oxford community.

May 17-19, 2024, all weekend – 40th Fine Arts Fair

The 40th annual three-day Oxford Fine Arts Show is set for May 17-19, 2024. The prestigious juried exhibition and sales show is well known throughout the area and celebrated as the season’s ‘kick-off’ for art lovers. The schedule of events for the weekend begins with the Friday Preview Party Gala. It provides attendees the only guaranteed chance to ‘Meet the Artists’, view the full exhibit and the first chance to buy the amazing art! This is a fun evening where attendees mingle with the artists and enjoy live music, cocktails and delicious hors d’oeuvres. The award ceremony happens at the preview party gala. Tickets sell fast, so save-the-date for May 17th, 2024 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. There are no tickets offered at the door for Friday’s Preview Gala. On Saturday and Sunday, the exhibit is open to the public from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

May 25, 2024, OCC Jazz with Hannah Gill

Eastern Shore native and jazz vocalist Hannah Gill returns to her hometown for a special night at the Oxford Community Center, kicking off the musical series “The Stage @ OCC” on May 25th. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased online at oxfordcc.org.

JUNE 2024

June 1, 2024, 8:30am – One Night in Old Havana – OCC Fundraiser

A grand party conjuring the sights and sounds of old Havana. Latin -inspired small plates, signature cocktails, music, dancing and a cigar bar under the stars. You will enjoy an immersive show featuring singers, salsa dancing and surprises. Join us for One Night in Old Havana! Tickets are $75pp and include heavy hors d’oeuvres, music and dancing. Purchase tickets online at oxfordcc.org.

For more info contact: [email protected] or [email protected]

For tickets to classes and shows visit oxfordcc.org

To volunteer at our events, visit oxfordcc.org/volunteer