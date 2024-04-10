The Eastern Shore Trail Network Vision with ESLC’s Owen Bailey

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Eastern Shore Trail Network steering committee, led by Owen Bailey, Director of Land Use and Policy at the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, has announced its participation in Celebrate Trails Day on April 27. Over the past year, the committee has collaborated with the National Park Service, receiving a technical assistance grant to advance their trail initiatives.

Their efforts focus on three main goals: creating a greenway plan and trail map for the Eastern Shore, expanding outreach for a connected trail system, and establishing a trail coalition to support local governments in trail planning and development. The trail map, sponsored by the Midshore Regional Council and the Rural Maryland Council, highlights existing and planned trails, showcasing the region’s potential for a robust trail network.

Bailey emphasizes the importance of trails in promoting healthier lifestyles, economic development, tourism, and equity. He noted the challenges faced by smaller Eastern Shore communities in trail planning due to limited resources and highlights the benefits of trails in connecting people to parks, schools, and essential services.

Celebrate Trails Day will feature events across the Eastern Shore, including in Snow Hill, Oxford, Cambridge, and two locations in Chestertown. These events aim to raise awareness of the benefits of trails and encourage community engagement in trail development and utilization. Trails, Bailey argued, are essential in correcting community design that discourages walking and promotes automobile dependence.

The Spy recently interviewed Own Bailey to talk about the trail enhancement project.

To view The Eastern Shore Regional Trails Network map, go here.

For the Eastern Shore Trail Vision, go here.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. To find out more about the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, go here.