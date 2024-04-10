MENU

April 10, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Chestertown Spy

Piazza at 15 Years: A Chat with Emily Chandler

For the record, Spy has done several interviews with Emily Chandler over the years, starting in 2014 when she was operating Piazza Italian Market’s old location in Talbotown. And very much like Talbot County’s other unique food entrepreneurs we’ve profiled, Emily at the time saw a special opportunity to provide the region with a sophisticated gourmet store that few others could see.

15 years later, we believe our Spy readers will enjoy hearing Emily talk about the lessons learned and her own personal growth as she acknowledges that this risky idea has now matured into a beloved culinary institution.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about Piazza, please go here.

