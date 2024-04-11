Mainstay’s Classical Sunday Hosts Violinist and Piano Duo

Matt Mielnick, Executive Director of The Mainstay in Rock Hall, has announced the performers and program for the venue’s April 28th Classical Music Series concert that is part of the Hedgelawn Classical Series at The Mainstay in honor of Judy Kohl.

“We are very pleased to welcome violinist Diana Sanchez and pianist Alina Antonenko to the Mainstay,” Mielnick said recently. “These two musicians from Baltimore have planned an innovative and delightful program that will appeal to a broad audience.”

The program opens with Jules Massenet’s hauntingly beautiful Meditation from his opera “Thaïs” and closes with Italian composer Vittorio Monti’s Csárdás, a vibrant piece of music based on a folklore tune. In between, the audience will be treated to pieces by Mozart, J.S. Bach, Handel, Debussy, Rachmaninoff, and Schumann, as well as less often performed composers such as Pablo de Sarasate, Manuel Ponce, and Edmund Severn. The program will feature pieces for duets by the two instruments As well as solo pieces for violin and piano.

Diana Sanchez teaches at the Peabody Preparatory of Johns Hopkins University and currently performs with the Iris Music Project Piano Trio and the String Quartet Alma Ensemble. Pianist Alina Antonenko is an active teacher, music director at St. John Lutheran Church, and collaborative pianist working with musicians and dancers. She is a community musician-in-residence with the Iris Music project.

Showtime for the Mainstay concert event is 4 pm. Tickets are $15 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $20 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

The programs of the Mainstay are also supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.