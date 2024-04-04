Chesapeake Bay Herb Society to Discuss Colonial Herb Gardens

Most colonial settlers had herb gardens, often near the front door. Katie Barney will discuss colonial herbs and their uses at the April 11 meeting of the Chesapeake Bay Herb Society at Christ Church Parish Hall, Easton.

Katie Barney, born in Baltimore, is a descendant of the Clagett (Claggett) family of Maryland, and many old New England whaling families. She has lived in many of the U.S.’ great architectural, historical, and waterside gems besides Annapolis – New Castle, DE; Newport and Providence, RI; Cold Spring Harbor, NY; San Francisco; Philadelphia; Greenwich, CT; Alexandria, VA; Washington, DC; and New York City. She presently resides in Easton, MD.

Katie recently finished The Enchanting World of Food, an international cookbook covering every country in the world with the history of each cuisine, the dining etiquette, and recipes contributed by ambassadors, their chefs, and her international friends.

Mrs. Barney is the co-author of The Best of Newport; author of Annapolis: The Guidebook, Eastern Shore of Maryland: The Guidebook, God’s Bounty, Chesapeake’s Bounty, Chesapeake’s Bounty II, New England’s Bounty, Nantucket’s Bounty, Maryland’s Western Shore: The Guidebook, and is a consultant on international business and protocol. Her hobbies include gourmet cooking, fine wines, history, sailing, genealogy, gardening, theology, and travel. She is presently working on an edible flower cookbook.

The society will meet at 6 p.m. at Christ Church Parish Hall, 111 S. Harrison Street, Easton. Meetings include a social period, an herbal potluck dinner, a short business meeting and a presentation on an herb-related topic. The theme for April is spring herbs.

CBHS was formed in 2002 to share knowledge of herbs with the local community. The group maintains the herb garden at Pickering Creek Audubon Center.

For more information, call (410) 763-8843 or visit the Society’s Facebook page.