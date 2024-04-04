Bas Rouge Chef Harley Peet Makes It to James Beard Award Final Round

Positive news came across the wire this week for an outstanding local Chef, Harley Peet, who many know for his role with Easton’s Blue Point Hospitality Group and as the Executive Chef of Bas Rouge. The James Beard Foundation announced that they have narrowed their list of finalists for a James Beard Award, and this new list for our region includes Chef Harley Peet.

The Spy reached Chef Harley Peet for his reaction. He shared this with us last night: “It’s an honor to be recognized as a finalist by the esteemed James Beard Foundation for Best Chef: Mid Atlantic amongst five chefs selected across the Mid Atlantic who I know to be incredibly talented. This is a true testament to our team’s dedication and passion, and what we’ve built here at Bas Rouge restaurant on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way and dined with us in Easton – we are excited for what’s to come.”

Recently, the chef sat down with The Spy’s Dave Wheelan for an extended discussion of the vision and the operations of the Blue Point Hospitality Group. From this discussion, it was clear that the quality of his food preparation and his leadership philosophy make this recognition one that is well deserved.

The Restaurant and Chef Awards will be live streamed by the James Beard Foundation on Monday, June 10th.