Title I Meeting for Families April 16

Kent County Public Schools invites parents and families to a special meeting this month to learn more about Title I schools.

The Title I Parent and Family Engagement Meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 at H.H. Garnet Elementary School in Chestertown.

This meeting is held annually to help families stay engaged and learn about the opportunities offered under Title I.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the county’s four Title I schools: Galena, Garnet and Rock Hall elementary schools and Kent County Middle School.

Discussions will focus on:

learning more about Title I schools and how funding received for them is used

a family’s role in Title I and involvement opportunities

Kent County Public Schools’ Family Engagement Plan and School-Family Compact

and any other questions parents and families may have.

Kent County Public Schools strongly encourages input from families on our improvement plans for schools and the school system.

Garnet Elementary School is located at 320 Calvert St., Chestertown.

To RSVP, email Title I Coordinator Michelle Cerino at [email protected].