2024 Waterfowl Community In Conservation Grant Fund Open For Applications

The Waterfowl Festival is excited to match resources with environmental needs across the region through its annual “Community in Conservation” funding program. These grants, supported by proceeds from annual Waterfowl Festival weekend, annual donors, and the Conservation Dinner Series, offer non-profits and community entities the chance to receive monies for projects and initiatives at the intersection of conservation and community.

“We are pleased to offer this grant opportunity for our mission-aligned organizations here on the Delmarva peninsula,” remarked Eric Milhollan, President, Waterfowl Festival Board of Directors. “Now more than ever, it is critical that we provide support and encouragement to those organizations who are working hard to celebrate the natural environment and preserve it for future generations.”

Over the past five decades, dozens of organizations have been supported by the Waterfowl Festival, creating a legacy of education, leadership, and engagement in the conservation space. Recent projects and grantees include Ducks Unlimited, the Wellington Wildlife Management Area, Phillips Wharf Environmental Center, University of MD Center for Environmental Science – Project: Enhancing the Horn Point Nature Trail Experience, and the ShoreRivers – Project: Underwater Grasses Restoration.

“The Waterfowl Festival has been a long-time conservation partner of Ducks Unlimited,” said Regional Biologist Ed Farley. “Right now, we are restoring a 40-acre wetland that was historically drained for row crops at Wellington Wildlife Management Area. The work could not have been done without funding from the Waterfowl Festival.”

Maryland, Virginia, or Delaware organizations are encouraged to reach out to the Waterfowl Festival with their unique projects needing crucial funding through this grant program. The 2024 grant cycle will begin April 1, 2024 and continue through July 31, 2024. Grantees will be announced and funds distributed by November 7, 2024 in advance of the 53rd Annual Waterfowl Festival in Easton, MD.

The 2024 Conservation Dinner will be held in June in Easton, MD. Those interested in sponsoring or attending this dinner are encouraged to reach out to the Festival via marketing@waterfowlfestival. org.

Guidelines to apply:

Please submit your application via our online portal (mailed copies will not be accepted)

Application portal: https://waterfowlfestival.org/ conservation/community-in- conservation/

Deadline: July 1, 2024

With this focus on connecting our financial resources to local environmental needs we now support projects in these four priority areas:

Initiatives at the intersections of waterfowl conservation and community Education programs on Delmarva focusing on current and future generations of conservationists, enthusiasts and educators Research and scientific work of graduate students, volunteer groups

and non-profits on Delmarva

Restoration and conservation of projects that benefit waterfowl and

regional habitat enhancement in ways that connect with larger bay habitat

restoration goals

Image: 2021 Grantee Maryland Waterfowler’s Association

