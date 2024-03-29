‘Alice’ coming to the KCMS stage

Get ready to go down the rabbit hole when Kent County Middle School students bring “Alice @ Wonderland” to life in April.
Performances of this modern update on Lewis Carroll’s story will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 5 and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6. Tickets are $5.
The play “Alice @ Wonderland” was written by Jonathan Yukich in the “traditional style” of Carroll’s book “except that Alice is distinctly contemporary, complete with cell phone in hand,” according to Pioneer Drama Service.
Students will be performing on the stage in the middle school’s gym.
Kent County Middle School is located at 402 E. Campus Ave., Chestertown.
