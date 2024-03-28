Wine of the Week by Jenn Martella: Reserve della Contessa DOC

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market we will taste a new wine we would like to add to our collection, the Reserve della Contessa DOC ($34.75) a white wine blend from the Manincor winery in Terlano, Trentino-Alto Adige. This region borders both Austria and Switzerland and was not part of Italy until 1919. The northern part of Alto-Adige is Germanic in architecture, language and customs; Trentino in the south borders Lombardy and the Veneto and is firmly rooted in Italy.

The Manincor family history of winemaking spans many generations dating from 1608, when Hieronymus Manincor built the estate’s historic buildings. For his service to Austria, he was awarded both a title and land on the shores of Lake Kaltern. He named his winery “Man-in-cor” which means “hand on the heart”. The aristocratic connection was strengthened when his granddaughter married an ancestor of the Counts Enzenberg. Since 1991 the estate has been managed by Count Michael Goess-Enzenberg. He ended the winery’s supplying grapes to local cooperatives and focused instead on producing top-quality wines using sustainable viticulture. His first six wines debuted in 1996.

Manincor’s wines are grouped into three categories, “hand”, “heart” and “crown”, whose symbols adorn the wine labels; befittingly, the label for the Reserve della Contessa has a crown and elegant cursive script. Her Grace is a blend of 55% Pinot Blanc, 28% Chardonnay and 17% Sauvignon Blanc. When Emily and I recently tasted this wine, we liked its aromas of apple and apricot, its mellow and elegant taste and the refreshingly acidic finish. Pair with a roasted salmon filet, starters or white meats.

Count Michael eloquently describes his wines as being “a sensuous expression of agriculture. Each of our wines speaks its own language…of the soil, of the sky, of the rain and of the hands that nurture it. At the same time, our wines are siblings that share common traits of elegance and finesse”.

After I placed a “NEW” decal in front of the Reserve della Contessa, several of you tried it and have returned for more. If you have not yet tasted it, come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 to see if you agree we should add it to our collection.

Buona Pasqua to everyone who will be celebrating Easter!

Cin Cin!

Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a referral agent for Meredith Fine Properties. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.