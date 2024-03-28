Experience Italy and Gouache Gems at Studio B Art Gallery this April

Studio B Art Gallery is excited to announce its upcoming exhibit “Gouache Gems” featuring the exquisite gouache paintings of renowned artist Charles Newman. Newman’s small yet impactful pieces, presented in custom frames, will be on display at Studio B Art Gallery throughout the month of April, providing visitors with a unique opportunity to experience the beauty and creativity of his work up close.

The unveiling of Charles Newman’s gouache exhibit will be a highlight of the downtown Easton First Friday Gallery Walk on April, 5th 5:00-8:00 p.m. The opening will provide art enthusiasts with an exclusive opportunity to meet Charles and share in his captivating work. Charles will also bring along a collection of his newest larger paintings to complement the “Gouache Gems”.

“I am thrilled to showcase my latest collection of gouache paintings at Studio B Art Gallery,” said Charles Newman. “Each piece is a reflection of my passion for capturing the essence of the world around me, and I look forward to sharing my artistic journey with the community.”

In addition to Charles Newman’s exhibit, Studio B Art Gallery will continue to feature “Postcards from Italy” throughout April following its monumental success. This captivating exhibit, which debuted with a special opening on March 1st, offers a visual journey through the picturesque landscapes and vibrant streets of Italy, as seen through the eyes of talented artist Bernard Dellario. He will once again be joining us on the First Friday Gallery Walk event on April 5 to discuss his amazing journey.

“We are delighted to extend the ‘Postcards from Italy’ exhibit after its incredible reception from the community,” Studio B Art Gallery owner Betty Huang said. “The exhibit has truly resonated with visitors, and we are thrilled to have Bernie join us again during April’s First Friday to once again share the beauty and charm of Italy through his eyes.”

Don’t miss the chance to experience these captivating exhibits at Studio B Art Gallery this April. For more information about Studio B Art Gallery and upcoming exhibits, please visit www.studiobartgallery.com or contact Betty to arrange a private showing at [email protected].

Studio B Art Gallery is located at 7 B Goldsborough Street in historic downtown Easton, Maryland. The gallery represents nationally and internationally known painters Hiu Lai Chong, Bernard Dellario, Ken DeWaard, Betty Huang, Qiang Huang, Charles Newman, Daniel Robbins, Master Jove Wang, and sculptor Rick Casali.