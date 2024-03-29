Celebration for Dr. Couch

The Kent County Public Schools Education Foundation Fund is hosting a career and retirement celebration for Dr. Karen Couch in May.

Dr. Couch, superintendent of Kent County Public Schools, has dedicated her career to education.

Community members, colleagues, family and friends are all invited to a special celebration dinner for Dr. Couch from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9 at the Chester River Yacht and Country Club.

This celebratory dinner will include guest speakers and music performed by the talented musicians at Kent County High School.

Tickets are $65 and may be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/mt2fb7rh.

Having started as a teacher in 1980 in New Mexico and taking the helm of Kent County Public Schools in 2013, Dr. Couch will officially be retired as of July 1.

As a testament to her leadership in education, Dr. Couch has been named Superintendent of the Year for both New Mexico and Maryland.

“Throughout her career, first in New Mexico and since 2013 here in Kent County, Dr. Couch has made the students her top priority,” said Joseph Goetz, president of the Kent County Board of education. “This celebration will highlight the passion for education that has been a hallmark of Dr. Couch’s illustrious career.”

Proceeds from Dr. Couch’s career and retirement celebration will go to the Kent County Public Schools Education Foundation Fund, which helps cover the costs for school field trips and provides mini-grants for teachers.

Chester River Yacht and Country Club is located at 7738 Quaker Neck Road, Chestertown.

If you are unable to attend, please consideration showing your appreciation for Dr. Couch through a donation to the Kent County Public Schools Education Foundation Fund.

Visit https://www.kent.k12.md.us/Foundation.aspx to learn more about the foundation’s work and to make a contribution.