KCPS Rises in Graduation Rankings

Kent County Public Schools is in the top rankings for high school graduation rates in Maryland.

The school system here ranks fifth in the state with a high school graduation rate of 94.24%.

The numbers were released by the Maryland State Department of Education Tuesday, March 26.

According to the MSDE report, Kent County Public Schools rose from 10th in the state based on 2022 graduation data to fifth in 2023.

The graduation rate at Kent County High School also rose from 92.65% in 2022 to the 94.24% reported for 2023.

“Our significant improvement in the graduation rate is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our administrators, principals, teachers and staff,” said Dr. Karen Couch, superintendent of Kent County Public Schools. “This achievement reflects our collective commitment to excellence and the success of every student.”

The four counties with higher graduation rates for 2023 all showed a percentage of greater than or equal to 95. They are Carroll, Queen Anne’s, Talbot and Worcester counties.

The graduation rate for the state of Maryland for 2023 is 85.81%.

The state’s graduation data can be found on the Maryland Report Card website reportcard.msde.maryland.gov.