Kent Attainable Housing, Inc. Awarded $810,000 in Congressional Funding

March 25, 2024: Kent Attainable Housing, Inc. (KAH) has been awarded $810,000 in Congressional funding to address the affordable housing crisis in Kent County, Maryland. Maryland’s U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen secured the funding as part of a package of Fiscal Year 2024 government funding bills, which the President signed. This significant allocation is a vital step forward in addressing the urgent need for affordable housing in Kent County.

“The rising cost of housing has put the goal of homeownership out of reach for too many Marylanders. We worked to secure this direct federal investment to bring more affordable housing to communities in Kent County – offering more residents the opportunity to own a home and build a brighter future for themselves and their families,” said Senator Van Hollen.

“This support from the Maryland Senators and the Senate Appropriations Committee will accelerate our efforts to make homeownership attainable and help us jumpstart the revitalization of critical communities within Kent County,” said Taylor Frey, Chairman of the Board for Kent Attainable Housing. “We are grateful for this vote of confidence and reaffirm our steadfast commitment to serving the needs of Kent County families. We hope to secure additional funding to accelerate this effort further.”

The allocated funds will focus on urgent housing needs in two specific areas within Kent County. Firstly, KAH will continue its efforts in the Prospect Street neighborhood in Chestertown. With years of neglect overshadowing its potential, KAH sees an opportunity for renewal. This funding will enable the rejuvenation process to surge forward, starting with the construction of a duplex at 136 Prospect Street, which will increase affordable housing options and signify a fresh start for the residents of this underserved community.

The project extends beyond Chestertown to Lambs Meadow Road, where KAH recognizes the importance of revitalizing Butlertown, a historic African American community. KAH’s commitment to constructing affordable homes aligns with the community’s needs and aspirations. With the growing demand for affordable homes in Butlertown, KAH will build additional affordable homes with this funding, continuing to preserve its rich history and heritage.

Kent Attainable Housing (KAH) is committed to addressing housing insecurity in Kent County. Over 3,000 households, which comprise 40% of the county’s households, are affected by this problem. To tackle this issue, KAH has implemented a multifaceted approach to expand homeownership opportunities and provide financial education and financial aid support to hardworking families, helping them purchase and maintain a home.

Families must have incomes ranging from 30% to 80% of the county’s median income to qualify for their programs. For example, a family of three with a gross income before taxes of up to $66,900 would be eligible for the Future Homeowner Program. Eligibility extends to larger families with slightly adjusted income thresholds.

Kate Van Name, Executive Director of Kent Attainable Housing, expressed her gratitude to Senator Van Hollen, Senator Cardin, and their staff for supporting and advocating for this funding and affirming the organization’s ability to impact affordable housing in Kent County. She also emphasized KAH’s commitment to amplifying its fundraising efforts to sustain its transformative work and foster a lasting positive impact.