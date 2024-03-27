The Artists’ Gallery To Feature “Triad Magic” by Barbara Zuehlke

On First Friday, April 5th and throughout the month, The Artists’ Gallery will feature new and exciting work by Barbara Zuehlke. After having worked in a variety of two-dimensional mediums, Barbara now works primarily in watercolor. As a triad painter, she works in three pigments: red, blue and yellow. Barbara’s favorite triads are the primary triad (Winsor red, Winsor blue red shade and Winsor yellow,) the delicate triad (permanent rose, cobalt blue, and Winsor lemon) and the autumn triad (brown madder, indigo, and quinacridone gold). All of the colors in each painting are mixed from the three pigments. Historic oil painters painted in this manner. With oil as a medium, one adds white as well. It gives a cohesiveness to the work and is an exciting and fun way to paint.

Barbara’s show, “Triad Magic,” is a collection of local images we enjoy, created totally by triads. It is the artist’s love of the marshland, the waterfowl, the turtles, and the water- the Eastern Shore we all love!

An award-winning artist, Barbara grew up in Grosse Point, Michigan. She has been a resident of Talbot County since 1982. After

graduating from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio with a BFA in graphics and painting, she did commercial studio design work for the J.L. Hudson Co. in Detroit, Michigan. She also did display design work for John Wanamaker’s downtown Philadelphia store. After moving to the Eastern Shore, she became active in the art community as a member and officer of the Working Artists Forum in Easton where she is a past president.

Barbara is a partner of The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown, a signature member of the Baltimore Watercolor Society and teaches intermediate watercolor at Dorchester Center for the Arts in Cambridge.