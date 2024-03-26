ShoreRivers Seeks Volunteers for Project Clean Stream

Join us on select dates in April to clear trash from our roads, parks, and rivers! ShoreRivers and volunteers are once again hosting community trash clean-ups as part of Project Clean Stream, a Bay-wide trash clean-up effort organized by the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay and coordinated by local groups like ShoreRivers. Project Clean Stream is an opportunity for citizens across the entire watershed to work together to clean our shared water resource.

This year, we are also excited to be partnering with a variety of community organizations for Clean Anne’s County Day—a day of environmental service throughout Queen Anne’s County. A variety of trash pick-ups are scheduled for Sunday, April 7, to help keep the county and its waterways clean.

Join a Project Clean Stream cleanup near you:

Sunday, April 7, at 10am: Romancoke Pier with Kent Island Rotary Club

Sunday, April 7, at 10am: Matapeake Park with Plastic Free Queen Anne’s County and Four Seasons

Sunday, April 7, at 1pm: Millstream Park in Centreville with Centreville Rotary Club

Sunday, April 7, at 1pm: Centreville Wharf with Corsica River Conservancy

Sunday, April 7, at 1pm: Gibson’s Grant (meet at clubhouse)

Tuesday, April 9, at 10am: Oyster Shell Pile Clean-up at Grasonville Disposal Area with Oyster Recovery Partnership (rain date: Thursday, April 11)

Saturday, April 13, at 8:30am: Fox Hole Landing in Kent Island

Saturday, April 13, at 9am: Sassafras Natural Resource Management Area

To volunteer for any of these clean-ups, please contact Maegan White at [email protected] or visit shorerivers.org/events for individual event details. Trash bags and gloves will be provided; volunteers are encouraged to bring water and wear appropriate attire.